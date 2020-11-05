Cape law enforcement kept busy with Guy Fawkes celebrations

Cape Town – Guy Fawkes celebrations have kept Cape Law Enforcement busy as officers have been dealing with incidents of violence in Steenberg, Lavender Hill, Vrygrond, Sea Winds and Pelikan Park. Law Enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason said incidents involved groups of youngsters, using socks filled with paint or nugget, attacking each other and bystanders. Dyason added cars had also been targeted. “In Macassar, fireworks and stones were thrown at passing vehicles. In Military Road, Steenberg a truck had its windscreen smashed by rocks. In one case a sock with a blade inside was confiscated. “The groups disappear between houses the minute they notice officers arrive so catching them is difficult,” he said.

The City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre said on Wednesday it had fielded at least 18 calls since the start of the week, with complaints of illegal sales of fireworks or the illegal discharge of fireworks.

The City had warned residents against discharging fireworks as Guy Fawkes Day has become synonymous with violence, damage to property and the displacing of animals.

Working On Fire communications officer Limakatso Khalianyane urged residents to refrain from discharging fireworks as they could ignite veld fires.

