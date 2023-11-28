Cape law enforcement officer ‘kills’ a drunk driver, placed on administrative leave

Cape Town - A law enforcement officer has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly killing a motorist at the weekend. The man was driving to his New Crossroads home when he was stopped by the officers at about 1am on Sunday. Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed the incident. “A motorist collided with a law enforcement vehicle in New Crossroads on Sunday. Officers arrested the driver for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“While trying to effect the arrest, the suspect became riotous and attacked one of the officers, attempting to disarm him. He ignored warnings to stop, and one of the officers then discharged a rubber round, hitting the suspect in the abdomen. He was transported to a local health facility, where he was later declared deceased.” Dyason said the matter was under investigation by the SAPS. The City has also launched an internal probe. “The officer has been placed on administrative duty.”

The victim’s friend said: “There were 10 police cars, he had more than 15 officers around him and I believe he didn’t resist. He was not violent to them, he was not a threat. Couldn’t they pepper-spray him if he was a problem? Deadly force was their first and only option? “Then they handcuffed him while his intestines were dangling outside. They offered no first aid of any sort. The first thing they asked for in the hospital was for their handcuffs instead of the well-being of the guy. Now I hear from an insider that the police told the doctor to say the guy died because of people trying to put back his intestines.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Gugulethu police are investigating an incident in which a driver was pulled over by law enforcement suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday.