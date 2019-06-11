One of Cape law enforcement officer ended up delivering a bundle of joy when she assisted a resident from Delft who gave birth to a baby girl. Picture: Pexels

Cape Town - While the City’s enforcement services had their hands full with the issuing of fines and arrests this past week, one of their colleagues ended up delivering a bundle of joy when she assisted a resident from Delft who gave birth to a baby girl. A City Law Enforcement officer turned midwife Sunday, after coming to the aid of a woman in labour.

Officer Faldelah Scholtz was on patrol in the Cape Town Central Business District after 8pm when she was alerted to a woman in labour at the corner of Strand and Lower Plein Street.

The 37-year-old patient from Delft had been visiting friends in town, when she started experiencing pain.

The quick-thinking officer got her into a patrol vehicle and rushed to Somerset Hospital in Green Point.

When they arrived at the hospital, the officer alerted staff, but the baby refused to wait and before hospital staff could attend to the matter, the newborn entered the world, with officer Scholtz assisting the mother.

"This is not the first time that a City enforcement staff member is called upon to lend assistance of this nature and officer Scholtz did brilliantly. I commend her for her swift action in getting the mom-to-be to hospital. As a result, both mom and baby are healthy," said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

On the less warm and fuzzy side of the enforcement spectrum, the Law Enforcement Department made 50 arrests in the last week on charges ranging from possession of drugs and stolen property to theft and assault.

Law Enforcement Officers also issued 3 102 fines and 184 compliance notices and impounded four vehicles for illegal dumping.

On the roads, Cape Town Traffic Service arrested 134 suspects, impounded 101 vehicles and issued 2 380 fines for various other offences.



Of those arrested, 100 were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, while the rest were detained for reckless and negligent driving and outstanding warrants, amongst others.