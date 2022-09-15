Cape Law Enforcement officers cracking down on thieves stealthily stealing wheelie bins

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement unit is cracking down on wheelie bin thieves who have been stealthily rolling away bins that do not belong to them and using them to cart away stolen items. In Grassy Park, the unit is actively searching for four suspects, three men and one woman, whom they came across in Hector Road with a presumed stolen wheelie bin filled with stolen tools.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said: “On Wednesday, September 14, Law Enforcement officers were on patrol and conducting an operation dealing with people on the streets in residential areas in possession of wheelie bins that did not belong to them. “On the corner of 1st Avenue and Hector Road, Grassy Park, they encountered three males and one female pushing a wheelie bin. The four suspects, upon seeing the officers abandoned the bin and fled. “Inside the bin, officers recovered a stash of tools that was later linked to a burglary at a spares shop in Victoria Road,” he said.

Inside the bin, officers recovered a stash of tools. Picture: Supplied Dyson said the suspects are well known and will be tracked down and apprehended. In a separate incident, on Thursday, Law Enforcement officers arrested a 43-year-old man for the illegal possession of crayfish. Dyson said the suspect was apprehended by Law Enforcement officers who were on the ground working with live information being fed to them via their control room (Fusion Centre) using camera footage.

“The suspect’s boat was spotted in the marine protected area along Victoria Drive, and he was arrested in Hout Bay after the boat was recovered. “He was charged with fishing in a marine protected area and fishing or possession of four West Coast rock lobsters without a permit. His vessel was also impounded,” Dyson said. Picture: Supplied [email protected]