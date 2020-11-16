Cape law enforcement officers lauded for rescuing young brothers from Delft drug den

Cape Town - Members of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement are being lauded for their efforts in removing two young boys from a drug den in Delft. Members of the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) crime prevention unit in Delft went above and beyond the call of duty. On Tuesday, the officers were patrolling hot spots in the Roosendal area. While searching a known drug den, they found alleged gang members inside the home along with two boys in a room, one aged 10, the other 13. The children were discovered to be brothers. One person was arrested for the possession of drugs. Officers interviewed the young boys, who admitted they were on drugs. The 13-year-old admitted to using marijuana and smoking cigarettes, while the 10-year-old has been on unga, a highly addictive heroin-based drug, for the past three years.

Concerned for their safety, the officers took the boys to the Delft police station, where a social worker became involved.

A safe space was found for the boys to stay in Khayelitsha for the night.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith commended the officers for their vigilance and humanitarian efforts in getting help for the boys.

However, the road for the boys and the officers did not end there.

On Wednesday, officers conducted another search-and-seizure operation at the address where the boys were found and were shocked to find the 13-year-old boy at the home.

According to the boy, his younger brother had suffered from drug withdrawals and decided to run away from Khayelitsha and make his way back to Delft for a “fix”.

Officers contacted the social worker again, and the 13-year-old boy was placed in a safe home in the Kraaifontein area.

Determined to find his younger brother, the officers kept their eyes and ears open.

On Thursday, they spotted the 10-year-old boy begging at the traffic intersection along Stellenbosch Arterial and the R300 highway.

They picked him up and took him to Goodwood social services, where he was immediately placed in a rehabilitation programme.

“Staff returned to the gang house in Delft later that afternoon (Thursday), where they found six people on site and arrested one of them for possession of tik (methamphetamine).

“The City is very proud of the officers’ efforts in assisting these young boys and for taking a personal interest in their welfare,” Smith said.

