Cape law enforcement officers resuscitate drowning man near Zandvlei estuary

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement auxiliary officers came to the rescue of a drowning man at the Muizenberg/Zandvlei estuary on Saturday.

Two officers were alerted to a drowning in progress at the estuary and upon arriving, they spotted the victim in the channel.

“One of them jumped into the water and grabbed hold of the stricken man, who had lost consciousness. The officer in the water, with the help of his colleague on land, managed to lift the victim over the side walls of the canal where they started cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” said Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason.

“The victim regained consciousness and a pulse was found. The man was transported to Victoria Hospital.

“Near-drowning incidents along the coast appear to have increased as more people visit the City's beaches. People are urged to swim in areas that are designated safe bathing areas and patrolled by lifeguards,” Dyason said.