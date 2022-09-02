Cape legislature suspends activities as mark of respect for late DA chief whip Lorraine Botha

Cape Town - The Western Cape legislature has suspended all its legislative activities including on Thursday afternoon’s sitting as a mark of respect for the late DA Chief Whip Lorraine Botha who died suddenly in her office on Wednesday afternoon. Announcing the suspension, speaker Masizole Mnqasela said the decision had been made after consultations with all political party leaders represented in the legislature. The legislature will resume work on Tuesday next week, September 6.

In his message of condolence, Mnqasela said Botha had served the legislature and the people of the province with an absolute sense of dignity and distinction. “She has been an MPL since 2014 and has served in different capacities during her time, including chairperson of various committees and more recently as the chief whip of the majority party.” He said Botha had played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the legislature in its quest to conduct its constitutional responsibilities efficiently and effectively.

Premier Alan Winde said he was deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death and remembered Botha as “a kind and loving colleague who was admired equally by our own caucus as well as members of other political parties.” Winde said Botha had served with elegant dignity and that she and her late husband, Johan, had been part of the Weskus DA team for many years. Speaking on behalf of the provincial ANC legislature caucus, leader of the official opposition Cameron Dugmore said they all respected and spoke fondly of Botha.

“She always made efforts to get on with all members irrespective of party affiliation. Botha had the ability to go beyond party politics and it is heart-wrenching to write about her in the past tense.” Provincial leader of the African Christian Democratic Party Ferlon Christians said he had known Botha since her arrival at the legislature in 2014. “We had a close working relationship throughout her years and in all the responsible roles that she held at the legislature.”

GOOD Party MPL Shaun August said: “The people have lost a servant leader who worked tirelessly for the Western Cape and her Bergrivier constituency.” [email protected] Cape Argus