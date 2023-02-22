Cape lifeguards help recover body believed to be one of two missing Die Poort fishermen

Cape Town - Emergency rescue authorities who have been searching for two missing fishermen in Gordon’s Bay since the start of the week have recovered a body believed to be one of the two missing men. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Gordon’s Bay on Monday morning released a statement about the two men known to be local in the area who went missing while fishing offshore of Die Poort in Strand.

According to the search and rescue institute, NSRI Gordon’s Bay, NSRI Kleinmond, NSRI Strandfontein and NSRI Simon’s Town were activated to respond to reports of the two men missing at about 8.44am. Commenting on the discovery of a body believed to be that of one of the missing fishermen, NSRI Gordon’s Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said that the City of Cape Town’s (CoCT) lifeguards had located the body behind the back breakers. He said: “On Tuesday, February 21 afternoon a body was discovered, just before 5pm by CoCT lifeguards at Koegelbaai. The body believed to be that of the 54-year-old missing man was recovered under the guidance of the Police Dive Unit.

“After recovering the body, CoCT lifeguards took the body to the shore where they surrendered it to the police, who were accompanied by the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.” Meiklejohn said the police could assist the families of the two missing fishermen with identification procedures. “We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family of the gentleman found deceased. Our thoughts are still with the family of the man that remains missing,” Meiklejohn said.