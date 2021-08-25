Cape man charged with bestiality after sexually violating the family dog

Cape Town – An Ocean View man who has been charged with bestiality made his first appearance on Monday, and is expected to make his next appearance next week. Thomas Mitchell, 66 years old, was arrested on Friday last week after the daughter of his girlfriend allegedly walked in on him sexually violating the family dog.

She called TEARS who then referred the case to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for investigation. An SPCA inspector and SAPS were dispatched to the scene to investigate the allegation of bestiality. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “According to reports the complainant arrived home and looked for her dog.

“She found the dog in another room, with a man known to her, lying on top of the dog. “The dog jumped out and the man dressed himself. “The dog has since been removed and placed in an animal shelter for safekeeping,” Swartbooi said.

Mitchell made a court appearance in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on, Monday on the mentioned charge. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said that Mitchell’s case was postponed after making his first appearance. “Thomas Mitchell appeared at the Simons Town Magistrates Court... (where) his case has been postponed to 30 August 2021 for bail application.”

Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that after Inspector Mark Syce arrived on the scene, he found the family dog violated and in need of veterinary care. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for an examination and to secure DNA samples for further testing. Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said bestiality cases were heard before the regional court, due to the seriousness of the crime.

“Many of these cases go unreported because people do not regard it as serious. “Not only dogs are raped, but other animals as well, including sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, horses and cattle,” said Pieterse. DNA samples were handed over to the Ocean View SAPS for further testing in support of the criminal charges.