Cape man dies after allegedly being stabbed by ex for 'not supporting his children'

Cape Town - Police are investigating a murder case after a 25-year-old man from Samora Machel was stabbed and killed, allegedly by his former partner in the early hours of Monday morning. Ashley Mbotya, who had two kids with his former partner, died from stab wounds to the chest. Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said: "The circumstances surrounding an incident that took place yesterday (Monday) in the early hours of the morning at around 01:27 in Clarence Cardale Street, Samora Machel are being investigated." Majikela said the deceased was stabbed and transported to a medical facility where he later died of his injuries. A female suspect was arrested on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. On social media, Mbotya's friends described his relationship with his former partner as toxic, adding that Mbotya was once admitted to ICU after they had a nasty fight and she allegedly stabbed him.

Ashley's brother, Thanduxolo Mbotya said the family was shattered and was still in shock about the incident.

He said Ashley was out when his ex-girlfriend entered his shack and tore his clothes.

She waited for him to arrive and stabbed him in the chest and ran away, Thanduxolo Mbotya claims.

“I ran to check what was happening and saw him lying in a pool of blood and [she was] still holding a knife. She said she had killed the dog who didn't want to support his children,” he said.

Thanduxolo said he was aware of the toxic nature of his brother's relationship and their previous fights but never imagined that she would kill him.

Siyabonga Blom, a friend, said Mbotya had scars from previous fights with his ex and that "we all knew that one day she would kill him but we kept quiet".

Assar Qetelo remembered Botya as funny and full of excitement.

"You will never see him angry, he was a humble soul, I still remember the other day we were at a braai with other friends of mine, he was dancing like nobody's business. He was a responsible father of two. We called him "Uber", we will miss your smile Uber, my friend," she said.

