Cape man pleads guilty and sentenced to 25 years for the murder of 4-year-old boy

Cape Town - The family of slain 4-year-old Joshua Barbers were saved the trouble of reliving his death when the man accused of killing him on Thursday pleaded guilty to his murder. The 28-year-old father of three, James Jacobs, was convicted on eight counts for murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition after a plea and sentence agreement with the State.

Acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken sentenced Jacobs to 25 years’ imprisonment for the child’s murder, 10 years for each of the five attempted murders, 15 years for possession of a firearm, and eight years for possession of ammunition. However, he will only serve 25 years’ imprisonment as these sentences will run concurrently. In the plea agreement, which was read out in court by State advocate Bongikosi Maki, Jacobs admitted that he knew what he was doing when he fired several shots at residents, but the death of the child still haunted him.

He admitted that on March 4, 2019, he was preparing to leave the informal settlement known as Pook Se Bos in Rylands, and that he was armed with a firearm when he was informed that residents had been searching for him, demanding that he leave. As Jacobs walked in the area, he saw people gathered at the residence of Hilda Barbers, where residents tried to ambush him. He said that during the confrontation, someone yelled out, “grab him”, and he immediately reacted and opened fire. Jacobs said he knew the consequences of his actions might result in someone’s death or injury. He said he retaliated after a gun was pointed at him.

Jacobs said that during the crossfire, he shot the four-year-old in the head, ultimately causing his death. He also admitted to the attempted murders of the boy’s mother, Hilda, residents Jeremy Arendse, Gift Blom, Johnny Williams, and an 11-year-old minor. In aggravation of sentence the State noted: “The accused turned a safe space for the deceased, which was his home, into a death trap when he fired shots at their home. It is clear that he shot the deceased with reckless abandon while being fully aware that the deceased was inside. The accused emotionally traumatised the parents of the deceased, who was shot in front of them.”

The plea agreement noted that the accused deeply regretted killing the boy and he knew he could never bring back the life he took, and wanted the family to know. It stated that he would commit himself to rehabilitation. [email protected] Cape Argus