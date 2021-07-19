Cape man sentenced to 10 years in jail for possessing over 3 000 child porn images

Cape Town - Clinton Calder, a former broker from Fish Hoek, was sentenced last week to 10 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of child pornography charges. The Wynberg Regional Court sentenced Calder after he was convicted of 3 195 counts of possession of child pornography, a count of distributing child pornography, a count of importing child pornography and a count of creating child pornography.

The court suspended two years of the sentence for five years on condition that Calder is not convicted of offences in terms of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act and the Films and Publications Act. Calder conducted his criminal activities from September 23, 2014 to June 7, 2015. He was arrested on August 31, 2015. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the prosecutors, Advocate Evadne Kortje and Advocate Rene Uys, told the court that Calder was part of an international child pornography network. Law enforcement officials worldwide traced and exposed peer-to-peer file-sharing child pornography offenders.

He was part of a group of offenders that was not easily detected and apprehended, the NPA said. Calder was in possession of 3 215 images of child abuse. “The voluminous collection of the child abuse material perpetuated the offences against the child victims depicted in these child abuse images and videos. “The child abuse that is depicted in the images includes sexual exploitation, sexual violation and sexual penetration of children.

“The images and videos establish the numerous violations of the rights of the children to privacy, dignity and bodily integrity, as depicted,” the prosecutors argued. “It is important to note that Calder never in his evidence viewed or explained the child abuse material as the depiction of child abuse scenes. His explanation of curiosity is dangerous. He referred to his collection and downloading as nonsense and silly things, are just a few examples. “He was diagnosed with paedophilic disorder which manifest the risk of re-offending. It is the State’s submission that this evaluation escalates the risk of re-offending of the appellant,” the two prosecutors told the court during arguments in aggravation of sentence.

State witness Warrant Officer Grobler-Koonin explained the peculiarities involved in accessing peer-to-peer file sharing networks, and in this matter, Gigatribe. He told the court that Calder specifically had to log on to the network to access it. Thereafter, he had to connect with a peer and request files in order to download his vast collection. Throughout, he had to use his secure password. “This evidence illustrated a calculated manner in which he accumulated his collection of child abuse material. The attempt by the accused to get rid of the laptop at the time of his arrest is indicative of his blatant disrespect for the enforcement of law and his need to hide his complicity to the sexual exploitation of children worldwide.