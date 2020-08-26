Cape man sentenced to life imprisonment for 12-year-old Asheeq Mitchell’s murder
Cape Town - The man convicted of gunning down 12-year-old Asheeq Mitchell in Athlone in 2018 has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court.
Mitchell and two men were sitting in the front yard of his house at an open fire on April 26, 2018, when Jerome Cupido and a male companion were looking to purchase drugs at the home in Short Street, Hazendal.
One of the men handed over the drugs to Cupido, who took the drugs and then started shooting.
Mitchell and the two men were struck. They were rushed to hospital, where the young boy died of his injuries that same night.
In May, Cupido was convicted on charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.
Cupido was subsequently sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of Mitchell.
He received eight years' imprisonment each for the two attempted murder charges, a 15-year prison sentence for the illegal possession of a firearm and a further 18 months for the illegal possession of ammunition.
Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the police management welcomed Cupido’s sentencing as it sent out a strong message to criminals.
“The investigation and prosecution teams are commended for the excellent work in ensuring the accused was brought to book.
“The SAPS undertakes to maintain a zero-tolerance approach in the combating and investigation of crime,” Van Wyk said.
African News Agency (ANA)