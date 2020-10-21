Cape matrics are anxious, but ready to write their final exams

Cape Town - As thousands of nervous Grade 12 learners across the country prepare to begin their final exams, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdown on their ability to prepare adequately will almost certainly reflect in the results. The Cape Argus spoke to some learners who told of their anxiety and readiness for the exams. Luvuso Bozana of Kwamfundo Secondary School in Harare, Khayelitsha said that he could have used a bit more time to prepare for his final exams. “I do not feel prepared to write my final exams because during lockdown I was left behind with my school work. “There were lot of disruptions during the lockdown even though the teachers were doing online tutorials.

“There’s a lot pressure trying to catch up because it takes me a lot of time to understand some of the topics. It’s difficult without the teachers explaining to us. I wish we’d had some more time to prepare,” said Bozana.

Kristina Zimmerman, in matric at Monument High in Kraaifontein, said she was not feeling nervous about writing in the middle of a pandemic.

“In terms of safety and Covid-19 regulations our school has been doing very well, supporting learners and ensuring all our safety. We social distance, wear masks and sanitise.”

“However when it comes to our actual work there’s a bit of pressure.

“Covid-19 took time and resources from us. I’m a bit nervous about my math exams. We didn’t have a teacher most of our academic year and that’s unsettling, however I’ll trust in my preparation and studies,” said Zimmerman.

Kristina Zimmerman and Kristin Ronald.

Kristin Ronald, also at the school, said: “I felt that our teachers put more pressure on us. I’m not saying that I succumbed to it, however the timing of tasks and tests were back to back.

“I however feel ready to write and perform to the best of my ability.

“I’m a bit nervous about wearing my mask during the exam period, especially on hot days, it can be so uncomfortable. I just hope we’ll be able to do our best regardless of our circumstances,” said Ronald.

Zeekoevlei High vice-principal Sharon Brown said: “We managed to finish our curriculum for this year just in time for the exams.

“Over the next few weeks we have on our schedule a range of weekend classes and holiday classes to help our learners revise and study.

“Their teachers have been working with them daily, so our learners have not lacked for support and assistance.

“We have a full Grade 12 class that we have worked with to the best of our ability. We wish them the best.”

DA Western Cape spokesperson on Education, Lorraine Botha said: “This has been an extremely trying year for all our learners. I encourage all matrics to #CommitToFinish, as holding the NSC unlocks the door to many opportunities.”

Cape Argus