Cape mayco member James Vos to resume work after recovering from Covid-19
Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management James Vos is recovering well after contracting the coronavirus (Covid-19).
Vos has been conducting a number of sector visits since the nationwide lockdown started four months ago.
“I started falling sick two weeks ago and then I went to the doctor and he sent me for a test and then my results came back positive. It was such a massive shock for us and my family,” he said. He said the virus affected his ability to breath mostly and he was stringent when it came to self-isolation.
“The self-isolation is very important and I wanted to make sure that my family does not get infected by this. But I had to stay positive but emotionally It was very hard,” he said.
Vos who has a three-year-old toddler said she constantly wondered why she couldn’t see her father.
But it's back to work for Vos and his main focus is Small Business Enterprises.
On Thursday, Vos with officials from the Enterprise and Investment Department will host a webinar to discuss support for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise Businesses (SMMEs).
The Business Hub is an Enterprise Development initiative which offers a one-stop-shop approach with various departments working transversally to facilitate business support within the City.
Key functions include designing solutions that will make small businesses more competitive and resilient.
This initiative shows this is a caring City invested in the growth of SMMEs because they are the lifeblood of cities and engines that fuel economic growth.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus