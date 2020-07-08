Cape mayco member James Vos to resume work after recovering from Covid-19

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management James Vos is recovering well after contracting the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Vos has been conducting a number of sector visits since the nationwide lockdown started four months ago.

“I started falling sick two weeks ago and then I went to the doctor and he sent me for a test and then my results came back positive. It was such a massive shock for us and my family,” he said. He said the virus affected his ability to breath mostly and he was stringent when it came to self-isolation.

“The self-isolation is very important and I wanted to make sure that my family does not get infected by this. But I had to stay positive but emotionally It was very hard,” he said.

Vos who has a three-year-old toddler said she constantly wondered why she couldn’t see her father.