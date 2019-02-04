On Monday morning, Executive Mayor Dan Plato was accompanied by Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg, and Ward Councillor Franchesca Walker at a clean-up operation in Leonsdale, Elsies River. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - On Monday morning, Executive Mayor Dan Plato was accompanied by Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg, and Ward Councillor Franchesca Walker at a clean-up operation in Leonsdale, Elsies River.



The clean-up operation follows the Mayor’s tabling of the adjustment budget last week, which saw an additional R115 million allocated towards cleaning up communities:

R56 million will go towards additional cleaning of informal settlements

R14 million is allocated for the recruitment of Expanded Public Works Programme workers who will assist with community clean-ups

R20 million is allocated to the Area Cleaning Division in our Solid Waste Management Directorate, specifically for services in our poorer areas

an additional R25 million is earmarked for the Recreation and Parks Department which will go towards grass cutting and maintenance across all wards

"During my numerous visits to communities across the City over recent months, it has become clear that crime and grime are top of mind for our residents. This is why we have used unspent funds for the financial year to recruit additional law enforcement, patrol vehicles, CCTV cameras, and put extra funding towards cleaning up our communities," said Mayor Plato.





"The clean-up of communities cannot be done by the City alone. It is a shared responsibility and we need residents to work with us to declare war on waste and grime. Residents need to become active citizens in their neighbourhoods. This is the only way we as a great city can ensure clean neighbourhoods and a clean city for all," said Twigg.





"I am pleased that councillors have already started mobilising resources, officials, and community members to ramp up cleaning operations in their wards. I want to thank Councillor Walker for her efforts in working with the community to keep her ward clean, and I would like to encourage all councillors to do the same. I want our residents to work with us and report areas in need of attention," said Mayor Plato.





The clean-up operation follows the Mayor's tabling of the adjustment budget last week, which saw an additional R115 million allocated towards cleaning up communities.

