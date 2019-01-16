The City of Cape Town’s Call Centre, receives an average of 2,5 million contacts per year, with the majority of the calls answered under two minutes. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - Mayor of Cape Town Dan Plato on Wednesday morning visited the City of Cape Town’s Call Centre and spoke to residents about some of the concerns they had.



The call centre receives an average of 2,5 million contacts per year, and the majority of the calls received are answered in under two minutes.





"I was very happy to see how friendly and professional our staff are. Some of the problems they deal with are difficult ones, but they always act in a professional manner and this shows with customer satisfaction ratings. The customer feedback survey indicates that customers are generally satisfied with service that they receive from the call centre and our team is committed to maintaining the highest level of customer service," Plato said.





"I’ve asked the call centre management for a report on the nature of the calls so that we can look at how best to streamline our responses to service requests and ensure we deal with some of these challenges before they become a problem for our residents," he added.





Some 200 permanent staff are stationed at the city’s call centre with additional temporary staff brought in as the need arises.





Services are offered in the three official languages of the Western Cape, namely English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans.





Residents and visitors to Cape Town can report a problem or make an enquiry related to account queries, valuations, creditors accounts payable, water and waste services, motor vehicle registration, traffic fines as well as general enquiries and service requests.





City staff received one month’s training and are continuously assessed to ensure the highest level of service is always provided to our residents and visitors.





The City’s contact details are as follows:

Emergencies – phone 107 (landline) or 021 480 7700 (mobile)

Service requests and general enquiries – phone 0860 103 089 or email [email protected]

Water and sewer faults – phone 0860 103 089; WhatsApp 063 407 3699; email [email protected] or SMS 31373

Electricity service faults – phone 0860 103 089; email [email protected] or SMS 31220

Public transport and MyCiti – phone 0800 65 64 63

Website – www.capetown.gov.za.

* FreeCall lines for direct access to the Call Centre are available at 187 City venues, including libraries, clinics, housing and cash offices.





@TheCapeArgus









Cape Argus



