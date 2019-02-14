Cape Mayor, Education MEC handed over much-needed stationery to learners at Rio Grande Primary in Manenberg as part of community outreach. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Executive Mayor Dan Plato and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer handed over much-needed stationery to learners at Rio Grande Primary in Manenberg as part of joint community outreach on Thursday. The initiative is part of an outreach programme by the Mayor to assist learners. Learners in the foundation phase of learning, i.e. Grade R and Grade 1, received a donation of stationery worth R20 000. On Wednesday, Mayor Plato handed over stationery to learners at Kuyasa Primary in Town 3 and Nolongela Primary School in Site C, Khayelitsha.

In conjunction with Western Cape Education Department, ten schools have been identified in areas with higher rates of crime and unemployment. Each school will receive R20 000 worth of stationery packs.

"Many of our schools in the Western Cape that serve poorer communities are finding themselves in a dire financial position in terms of their own funding constraints, the impact of growing inflation and of continued rising poverty. We know that stationery costs are annually inflated which makes even the most basic supplies too expensive for many less fortunate families," said Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer.

"I am therefore most grateful to Mayor Plato and the City of Cape Town for this donation that will go a long way in providing the learners with the “write” tools that will assist them with their school work. This is a wonderful example of what we can achieve when different spheres of government work “Better Together”."

Plato added: "It’s very important for foundation phase learners to have the necessary tools so that they can do their work and study hard. This donation will enable learners to concentrate on their lessons and help them succeed in their education. Some learners face challenges and, as a caring city, we must offer our support."

After the joint event, Mayor Dan Plato will also deliver stationery to Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park as part of the outreach programme.

