Cape MEC announces sharp tax increases in vehicle and hospital fees

Cape Town - The Western Cape will have no major budget cuts, but motorists and hospital patients will bear the brunt of tax increases to help fund the 7% of the budget that allocations from national government do not cover. While 93% of the budget will come from national government, the balance will be raised by the provincial treasury from motor vehicle fees which shoot up by 4.5% from April 1 and hospital fees which are estimated to rise on average by 1.7% over the 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). The rest of the province’s money will come from gambling taxes administered by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and liquor licence fees from the Western Cape Liquor Authority. Delivering his budget address yesterday, Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “Where we had previously pencilled-in budget cuts, we have been able to make additional allocations of R1.2 billion in 2020/21, R275 million in 2021/22 and R490 million in 2022/23.” The province will spend R224 billion over the medium term, and Maynier broke down the figures as follows: “R71.6 billion in 2020/21, R74.9 billion in 2021/22 and R78.3 billion in 2022/23.”

Maynier said the province would spend R4 billion over the medium term to create safe and cohesive communities, which includes R1.1bn to deploy more law enforcement officers to fight crime; R32.4bn over the medium term to boost economic growth and create jobs; and R24.6bn over the medium term to promote mobility and spatial transformation.

Meanwhile, bonuses and overtime spending in the provincial government will also be impacted by the budget.

Maynier said: “We will implement a compensation of employees’ reduction strategy, which includes terminating performance bonus allocations in 2021/22; limiting overtime spending; carefully managing leave payouts; and limiting the growth in personnel, so that personnel numbers are proportional to departmental priorities.”

ANC spokesperson on finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo said: “The budget latches mostly on to national government programmes and priorities. There is little expectation of the Western Cape being successful with difficult matters like the many promises about massive transport, spatial transformation and infrastructure.

“The DA budget is still mostly directed at the elite, big business and tourists. The province should do more with real solutions instead of playing around with long-term figures and funding. People want to know what will happen this year and over the next few months,” said Nkondlo.

Good Party MPL Brett Herron said: “I welcome the acknowledgement that spatial transformation requires improved mobility and access to better-located housing. But the DA has a pathetic track record of tackling spatial transformation. They are entering their 12th year in provincial government without having delivered a single inner-city housing opportunity.”

[email protected]