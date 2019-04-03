Little boy that went missing last week his body was found in a drain in Wittebol street Eersterivier. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Social Development MEC, Albert Fritz, on Wednesday condemned violence against children after the body of one-year-old Orderick Lucas was found in a drain in Melton Rose, Cape Town. The child's body was found not far from home on Tuesday after he was reported missing over a week ago at the Kleinvlei police station by his mother Davedine Lucas.

"Violence against children is abhorrent and we cannot stand for it in our communities," Fritz said.

"Events such as these have traumatising effects on the families and communities that surround it."

He urged those in need of psycho-social support after such events to contact their local department of social development office which would deploy a social worker.

Fritz also commended the South African Police Service and the community for working together in the investigation.

“Police officers, as well as the dog unit have searched several residences after the disappearance of Oderick Lucas," he said.

"Door-to-door searches were also conducted in the surrounding areas with the help of community members.”