Cape MEC for Mobility angry about suspended Malmesbury train service

Cape Town - Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell says he is unimpressed with the national Department of Transport’s failure to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA in order. Mitchell’s disapproving comments come after the announcement by Prasa at the weekend that Metrorail would be suspending the Malmesbury train service on Monday, September 19, reportedly owing to a dispute between it and a service provider it depends on for diesel.

Warning commuters, Metrorail spokesperson Zino Mihi said that, since Metrorail operates only electro-diesel locomotives, the business had been depending on a service provider for diesel for the Malmesbury route. She said: “Currently Prasa is negotiating with the service provider to seek ways to resolve the challenge. Customers are advised to make use of alternative transport between Kraaifontein and Malmesbury.” “As soon as an amicable solution is finalised, we will update the customers and stakeholders,” Mihi said.

“It’s one step forward and three steps back. Metrorail’s withdrawal of the Malmesbury train service on Monday is undermining the ability of commuters to travel to economic opportunities,” Mitchell said. “Every day without a train service is costing us millions in missed opportunities and constraining economic progress and job creation.” Mitchell said several days ago Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stated that the ministry was on track to deliver a rail system that was efficient, affordable, safe and reliable, coupled with infrastructure upgrades and the deployment of new rolling stock to facilitate a commuter rail service responsive to the needs of the vast majority of the country’s people.

“This situation cannot continue, and something must change. Minister Mbalula acknowledges that the poorest of the poor relied on this service, but on the other hand Metrorail withdraws such a service. It simply does not make sense.” “Western Cape commuters face an impossible situation of either having no rail service or an unreliable service. The continual failures of Prasa are unacceptable and need to change. I believe the devolution of the commuter rail function from the national government is the change we need,” he said. “I will not rest until rail transport is restored and fully functional in our province. It is high time that we re-imagined mobility to respond to the serious failings of Prasa,” Mitchell said.

As a response to the suspension of the Malmesbury rail service, the Department of Mobility says it will fill the gap temporarily by providing a replacement bus service. “I thank Golden Arrow Bus Services, in particular, for ensuring that our Malmesbury commuters are not left completely stranded in the absence of trains.” Cape Argus