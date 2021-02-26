Cape MEC outraged after shooting of five teenagers in Beacon Valley

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, is outraged by the shooting incident which harmed 5 teenagers last night at about 8.50pm in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed, and three others, aged 14, 16 and 18, were wounded. Mitchells Plain police are investigating. The occupants of a white vehicle reportedly opened fire on the victims. Police said that the motive for the shooting was unknown and no one has been arrested.

Fritz met the Acting Provincial Commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile this morning. He was informed that a 72-hour activation plan has been put in place in Beacon Valley and that police were working round the clock to find the perpetrators.

A task team has also been set up to identify the perpetrators.

“I welcome the SAPS’s swift response to this tragic shooting. Children should not grow up in fear of being shot or of violence. The Department of Social Development has rolled out psychosocial support to provide assistance to those in need,” Fritz said.

Fritz said that in a separate matter, police were called to another scene on the corner of Cadillac and Austin streets, Beacon Valley, where a deceased 18-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds in his neck.

Medical personnel declared the victim dead on the scene.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

“In both instances, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured during the shootings. It is extremely alarming to see young people being targeted by violent crime. I will be visiting the families to pay my respects,” Fritz said.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is requested to contact their nearest police station, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the TipOff function on the MySAPS cellphone application.

Cape Argus