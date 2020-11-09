Cape MEC provides 60 matric pupils from Hanover Park a safe space to study

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will be providing a safe space for 60 Grade 12 pupils to study as they prepare for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. In a statement released on Monday, Fritz said the safe space has been made available from November 5 until December 11 in Hanover Park. The area, known for its gang violence, has seen a spate of shootings and many times this has hindered Grade 12 pupils from focusing on the most important exams of their school career. Fritz said the pupils who have been selected for the programme are from Groenvlei High School, Crystal Secondary School and Mountview High School. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all health and safety protocols have been implemented to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.

Funding has been made available for this project, and should it prove a success, the programme will be replicated in the future on a broader scale, Fritz said.

“The study support programme aims to ensure that learners who are most at risk of not being able to write and/or to complete their examination due to high crime and violence in their areas be considered to partake in the programme.

“We will also consider learners who are experiencing socio-economic hardship and household or interpersonal challenges,” Fritz said.

The study programme will be taking place at the Chrysalis Academy.

Fritz said the pupils will have a structured programme for the duration of their stay, including study sessions, additional lessons, tutoring and career guidance and they will also receive psycho-social support as needed.

The facilitators of the programme include principals, teachers, volunteer tutors and youth development coaches.

“The Chrysalis Academy is a key safety partner in the execution of the Western Cape Safety Plan. They play an important role in driving youth and school safety initiatives in the priority areas, and the study support programme is one such initiative to ensure that learners can complete their examinations safely.

“In addition, we have received support from (Hanover Park) councillor Antonio van der Rheede in ensuring the support and buy-in of school principals. I wish to thank and acknowledge all our partners,” Fritz said.

He added that now more than ever it was important for pupils to keep their heads down and concentrate on completing the academic year in order to safeguard themselves and their future opportunities.

African News Agency (ANA)