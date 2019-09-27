Community Safety MEC awarded Hout Bay Community Crime Prevention members for their contribution to arrests of suspects in Ivan Ivanov's murder case. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz awarded Hout Bay Community Crime Prevention members for their contribution to arrests of suspects in Ivan Ivanov's murder case. On Thursday, Fritz awarded B Brown, JJ De Villiers and J Scholtz R9000 (in total) at the CCP Head Office for their brave and swift response.

Fritz was further given a tour of the CCP’s control room, as well as a demonstration of the Buzzer app used by residents (for free), volunteers and professional responders.

“The innovative Hout Bay CCP, led by Director Kerri Cross, was a key stakeholder in the arrest of the suspects alleged to have brutally stabbed and killed Ivan Ivanov on Saturday, 27 July 2019, at East Fort outside Chapman’s Peak Drive,” the MEC said.

CCP Operations Manager JJ De Villiers, made the first arrest whilst out to breakfast.

Buzzer indicated that there were 3 suspicious males nearby. Upon investigation, he saw a suspect running with a backpack belonging to Ivan. The suspect had been arrested by the CCP approximately 3 times before.

De Villiers blocked him off at the exit, allowing the CCP technical manager and volunteer to catch and arrest the suspect. The body of Ivan was found shortly after. Later a tip off was given to the CCP that the remaining two suspects were in Hangberg, ensuring their arrest.