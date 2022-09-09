Cape MECs raise awareness of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

Cape Town - The ringing of bells nine minutes after 9am today, marked International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Day, serving as a stark reminder to refrain from alcohol consumption during pregnancy. FASD, a lifelong, irreversible condition, is caused when alcohol is consumed during pregnancy.

The Health and Wellness Department said all children with FASD have some form of permanent brain damage, presenting as development delays, and learning and behavioural problems. Today, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez partnered with the Foundation of Alcohol Related Research (FARR) to raise awareness about FASD and participated in the global tradition of bell-ringing at 9.09am at the Ark (main hall), at 5 Old Faure Road, Cape Town. FARR CEO Dr Leana Olivier said South Africa has the highest reported FASD rates in the world.

The World Health Organization estimates the global FASD rate is 1.5% (15/1 000 live births). “In the Western and Northern Cape provinces there are rates as high as 28% to 31% (280/1 000 to 31/1 000 live births).” Alcoholism; culture of drinking; poverty and unemployment; ignorance of or unawareness of FASD; pressure from society; and wrong information from health professionals were just some of the contributors to FASD, Olivier said. “Seventy-eight percent of pregnancies in South Africa are unplanned, therefore a woman might not even realise that she is in the early stages of pregnancy; thus continues to use alcohol, not being aware that she runs the risk of putting her baby in danger.”

Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “The burden of alcohol dependency and the negative health effects should not be carried over to unborn children. “Responsible parenthood should start early and we encourage residents to attend information sessions as knowledge about FASD is a powerful tool to understand the disorder and the many negative effects. “Our officials are there to assist and share knowledge and create platforms for opportunities to learn.”