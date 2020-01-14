The City of Cape Town law enforcement officer connected to shooting and killing a police officer has not yet been arrested, said police. Picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town law enforcement officer connected to shooting and killing a police officer has not yet been arrested, said police spokesperson Katlego Mogale. “The investigation into the unfortunate incident where a police constable lost his life is under way. The suspect is not yet arrested as the investigation is at an early stage and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is also investigating,” Mogale said.

The law enforcement officer is accused of killing police officer Thando Sigcu, 38, at a fast food outlet on the Foreshore earlier this month. At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Sigcu was apprehending a robbery suspect when two City law enforcement officers stopped at the scene.

Potelwa said Sigcu was attached to Cape Town Central police station, had been in the police service for five years, and was a responsible and disciplined officer.

Apparently Sigcu tried to tell the law enforcement officer that he was a police officer when he was allegedly mistaken for a criminal. Shots were discharged and Sigcu was fatally wounded. The robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound.