Cape Town - The City’s Law Enforcement Department is finalising the destruction of 11 000 litres of alcohol that was confiscated between 2 December 2018 and 9 May 2019.
The destruction is the final step in the alcohol impoundment process, but is also necessitated to make space in the liquor storage facility for the predicted increase in alcohol confiscations this summer.
Already, between 1 and 15 December, City enforcement staff confiscated 2 339 bottles of alcohol, amounting to 1 379,84 litres. This excludes the tally for impoundments on Reconciliation Day, which is the first ‘priority’ day in terms of festive season enforcement.
"Odds are the number will increase fairly significantly once the updated tallies are in. Also, with more people on leave now, the beaches and public spaces will be even busier, and the liquor storage facility will fill up too. Our law enforcement staff had a rough time this past weekend, with several incidents of riotous behaviour where officers attempted to confiscate liquor," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.
"Our message to these louts is simple – you might think there is safety in numbers, until you get arrested for assault and interfering with an officer executing his duties and spend the festive season behind bars."