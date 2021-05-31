Cape metro cops 'gobsmacked' when driver takes one last swig of brandy after being stopped

Cape Town - Cape Town metro police officers were gobsmacked by the behaviour of a motorist at a roadblock on Sunday.

Officers had set up a checkpoint on the corner of Saxdowne and Hindle Roads.

They pulled over a motorist, and noticed an open brandy bottle between his legs. As they approached him he took one last swig from the bottle.

While the officers were interviewing the motorist, they noticed that the driver was unsteady on his feet and the 29-year-old was arrested for drunk driving and taken to Mfuleni police station.

“This level of brazenness cannot be tolerated and I hope that the court takes his behaviour into consideration when deciding on a punishment.

“We continue to see too many people with a total disregard for the law which jeopardises public safety and only harsh consequences from the courts for their actions will turn this tide,” said Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

The driver was among the 194 arrests made by the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies in the past week:

Metro cops arrested 65 suspects and issued 3 638 fines.

Traffic services also arrested 80 suspects, impounded 169 vehicles and 186 cellphones, and issued 60 221 fines.

Law enforcement officers made 48 arrests and issued 4 055 notices.

Among the incidents recorded by the traffic services was the busting of a drag racing operation in Durbanville.

There were 15 suspects arrested of which 13 were driving under the influence of alcohol, while a similar operation in the Eerste River and Bellville areas led to the arrest of eight people – four of whom were under the influence.

Officers deployed in terms of the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) also continue to make inroads.

On Saturday, May 29, LEAP officers in Atlantis were doing stop-and-search patrols in Heathfield Court when they came across three men.

The men were searched and a firearm was found on one of them. He could not produce a permit and was arrested. The pistol was confiscated.

Law enforcement officers also arrested four suspects for cable theft – one in Bellville, two along Stellenbosch Arterial Road and one in Maitland.

Cape Argus