According to the metro police department, they confiscated 25 firearms, 28 imitation firearms and 336 rounds of ammunition between July and November.
Metro police chief Wayne le Roux said imitation firearms could be toy guns or the more realistic-looking guns that fired plastic bullets.
“The firearm confiscations are crucial to solving other crimes, as weapons are sent for ballistic testing that could link weapons and the arrested suspects to other incidents.
“So, the impact is quite far-reaching,” he said.