Cape metro police and law enforcement departments arrest 315 individuals in a week

Cape Town - Metro police and the City’s Law Enforcement officers have arrested 315 suspects and issued 73 500-plus fines. Despite these numbers, Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said he hoped that individuals would come forward and help with addressing crime in their areas.

The City said among the 315 suspects arrested, 65 were taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol during weekly enforcement operations. Officers issued 73 539 fines, while the Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1 741 incidents over the weekend, with a marked drop in interpersonal violence cases and motor vehicle accidents. “In the past week alone, during general enforcement patrols, metro police officers arrested 47 suspects, including three for driving under the influence. Other arrests included contact, property, commercial, drug and firearm-related offences. Officers also issued 3 796 fines,” the City reported.

“On Sunday evening, officers attached to the Gang and Drug Task Team were tipped off about drug dealing and illegal firearms being kept at a house in Hanover Park. “On arrival, officers noticed a suspect in front of the premises, who discarded a plastic bag as he saw them approaching. They conducted a search and recovered a zip gun and 38 units of Unga in his possession. The 27-year-old was detained at Philippi SAPS.” “Their Law Enforcement counterparts made 200 arrests and issued 3653 fines.”