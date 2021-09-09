Cape metro police arrest 50-year-old man running suburban drug lab in Table View

Cape Town - Cape Town metro police arrested a 50-year-old Table View man after they raided his home and discovered drugs as well as chemicals and equipment for their cultivation and manufacture. The City of Cape Town said the metro police’s K9 unit executed the search warrant at around 6pm on Wednesday.

“The officers found and confiscated a 9mm Norinco Star Pistol with 30 live rounds of ammunition. “Officers also found and confiscated seven transparent jars containing dagga, one jar of mushrooms, nine transparent medium plastic bags containing dagga, one transparent medium bag containing mushrooms, one big bag of dagga, a packet of ecstasy, two units LSD drugs, six big dagga trees and a smaller dagga tree, all with an estimated street value of R25 000,” said metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons. Officers also confiscated the chemicals and equipment.

In a separate incident a Cape man was arrested, after being found in possession of copper cables, belonging to the City of Cape Town, during an operation conducted by law enforcement officials. On Monday, members of the Law Enforcement Metal Theft Unit conducted an inspection of random vehicles conveying scrap to a scrap metal dealer, in Wetton.