The Cape Town Metro Police K9 Unit unearthed a stash of drugs at Parksig Villas in Bellville on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Cape Town Metro Police K9 Unit unearthed a stash of drugs at Parksig Villas in Bellville on Sunday afternoon, in one of several drugs busts by law enforcement agencies.



Officers Troy and Savage scanned the area around the property and found drugs hidden under vehicles parked outside around 3pm. The dogs also positively indicated a second spot where drugs were hidden underground.





Thanks to the dogs’ efforts, their handlers recovered:

298 bankies of dagga, with an estimated street value of R16 550

32 dagga cigarettes with an estimated street value of R160

13 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R390

202,88 grams of tik with an estimated street value of R10 144

18,29 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of R30 000

All of the confiscated drugs was booked in at Bellville police station as abandoned.





"Parksig Villas has long been a concern, which is why our staff keep returning to the location to conduct search operations. For K9 Savage, it is a happy hunting ground, because it is the third discovery that he has been involved in over the past six weeks, including finding a stash hidden in a tree outside the building in mid-May.





"While these drug discoveries yielded no arrests, it’s made life more difficult for the dealers, and it also underscores the important role of our K9 officers in the Metro Police ranks. The drugs would likely have gone undetected without their skills to sniff out the ever-more creative hideaway spots that dealers come up with," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.





In other enforcement operations over the past few days, the Metro Police Department arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and 12 suspects for various crimes, including the possession of suspected stolen property, drugs, possession of an imitation firearm, dealing and possession of tik and being in possession of a dangerous weapon. Officers also arrested one suspect for domestic violence.





CAPE TOWN TRAFFIC SERVICE





On the roads, the City’s traffic officers arrested 115 suspects, impounded 95 vehicles and issued 4 474 fines for various other offences.

The arrests comprised:

67 driving while under the influence

27 outstanding warrants

15 reckless and negligent driving

6 other

Twenty of the arrests were made during illegal street racing operations in the Athlone/Mitchells Plain/M3 areas on Saturday 29 June 2019.





One of the drivers produced a breath sample that was more than four times the legal limit. Seven of the ten drivers arrested for reckless and negligent driving were taken into custody in the Mitchells Plain area.





"So much of our resources are spent policing the actions of a minority who are hell-bent on breaking the law and putting the lives of other road users in jeopardy. Things like illegal street racing and drunk driving do not happen accidentally; they are conscious decisions made by the individuals involved, and their poor choices become our problem," added Smith.



