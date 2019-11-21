The mayoral committee has approved a recommendation for multi-year agreements for three minstrel events to be tabled at the next council meeting. However, some minstrel organisations said it would not be enough considering inflation.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Our intention has always been to help enable these events by providing stability, which we believe will lead to growth and sustainability. These events are about supporting culture as well as creating employment and economic benefits for the troupes and choirs.”
Smith said this was the first time these organisations would benefit from extended agreements with the City, and they believed that approving multi-year agreements could help the various organisations secure corporate sponsorship. This would also mean that organisations could be certain of the City’s support and be able to plan their events better.
The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association and the Cape Malay Choir Board applied for funding from the City of Cape Town through its special events committee, which supported the requests for three-year agreements with the organisations. The association will receive R2.4million in cash funding and R800 000 in services and venue costs waiver. While the Cape Malay Choir Board will receive R700 000 in cash funding and R400 000 in services and venue costs waiver.