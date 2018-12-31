Ismail Moosa warming up his banjo. The Original D6 minstrel troop is geared up and ready to impress at the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Festival. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Minstrel troupes are ready to take over central Cape Town for the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade this week. The parade is planned for January 2, which marks the day when slaves in the colonial Cape had a day off to celebrate the New Year.

This tradition sees thousands of minstrels from across Cape Town singing and dancing through the city centre all the way up to Bo-Kaap, the historical slave quarter.

Muneeb Gambeno, a director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKA) organising the annual street parade, said up to 200 buses were expected to transport almost 50 minstrel troupes into the city centre.

“Some of the large troupes hire up to 10 buses,” said Gambeno.

He said Golden Arrow was the main supplier of the hired buses, “then there are a whole lot of independent bus companies that troupes also hire transport from.”

Ziyaad Williams, owner of Original District Six Hanover Minstrels, said 800 of their members would participate in the parade.

“Our troupe opens the road march every year. Our clubhouse is in District Six but our members are from all over the Cape Flats,” said Williams.

“Our costumes are done and we are ready for the parade. Our final touch is just to go over the music with our band. Our singing is on the next level.”

Williams said their band had composed its own music while also using popular tunes.

“We just change the lyrics. If we take a Lionel Richie song, we put our own words in it,” he said.

Claude Jonas, one of the directors of Baruch Entertainers, said their troupe had 1200 members from across Cape Town.

“All our uniforms are completed. We have our umbrellas and hats. We are just doing refresher runs,” he said.

Minstrel troupes start marching from Keizersgracht Street in District Six and end in Rose Street in Bo-Kaap.

The parade is set to start at noon and run until 10pm.

KKKA also has a programme of street performers, including the Football Freestylers, Khoisan Plasterz Freestyle Dance Crew, Thandi Swartbooi Township Dance Academy and 7 Steps Drumline.

A life-sized puppet will join festivities and mural painting is also planned.

A private area will be set up on the Grand Parade for spectators who want more comfortable seating.

The entry fee will be R100 to access this area.

