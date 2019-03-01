On Wednesday evening, a mother gave birth to a baby boy in Kleinmond police station, thanks to the help of a medical-home care provider in the community. Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - On Wednesday evening, a mother gave birth to a baby boy in Kleinmond police station, thanks to the help of a medical-home carer in the community. Christene Galant was called to the police station in at approximately 6.30pm, and the only thing she was told was to bring gloves reported a post on a community Facebook group.

Galant, who has for years been involved with community project “Home Based Carers” and is well-known at the community clinic, arrived with her equipment at the police station to discover a pregnant mother was ready to give birth.

Her first instinct was to get the mother as comfortable as possible, gather blankets from the inspector on duty, and to support the mother in labour.

The mother gave birth to a boy at round 6:45pm, with the umbilical cord still reported around the baby’s neck, as he was turning blue.

Galant acted quickly and placed her fingers between the baby’s neck and the umbilical cord, and removed it from the baby’s neck. She then gave the baby a slap on his bottom which then got him to start crying.

Galant said that she was proud of herself for being able to deliver the baby safely. Paramedics thereafter arrived on the scene and, and couldn’t believe that she was only a “Home Based Carer” and congratulated her on the good work she did.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the incident did take place at the police station.

"Police members at Kleinmond SAPS assisted a mother to give birth successfully before they were taken to hospital by medical team."

