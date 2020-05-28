Cape municipalities' effort to combat Covid-19 complicated by winter chills

Cape Town - The provincial government said the onset of winter further complicates the work done by municipalities to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and will bring additional challenges. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “We want to urge the public to take extra precautions and to contact emergency services in the event of any emergency.” He said sanitising of public spaces was ongoing. “As part of the West Coast District Municipality’s Covid-19 Mitigation Strategy, the disinfection of public spaces continues which include national, provincial and privately owned buildings in support of interventions already in place by the building occupants,” said Bredell. Bredell said there were efforts to develop communication in specific hot spots.

“Some of the latest efforts being made in municipalities across the province include the Cape Winelands District Municipality partnering with Santam to develop hot spot-specific communication.

“Knysna Municipality has appointed a committee to consider ad hoc applications for payment relief received from local businesses and accommodation establishments during the ongoing crisis,” said Bredell.

