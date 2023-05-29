Cape muslim bodies slam viral same sex ‘marriage’ which turned out to be a hoax

Cape Town - Muslim bodies have slammed a post on social media alleging that an imam from Tafelsig officiated a marriage between two men. The post made on Facebook by user Armien Hendricks has gone viral, gaining widespread attention.

However, Hendricks tells the Cape Argus sister title, the Daily Voice that he was not involved in the matter, and claims his Facebook account had been hacked. His profile was removed from the social media platform on Thursday. On the post, two youngsters wearing salaah tops sit hand in hand wearing wedding bands.

DENIED TROUE TOOK PLACE: The teen couple. Picture: Facebook It is alleged that the two were teenagers who were married by a Tafelsig imam named ‘Safwaan’, who apparently told them that they couldn’t live together in sin and should get married. The Daily Voice spoke to the men, who denied that a wedding took place, and then refused to comment further. The Imam at Council of Mitchells Plain confirmed in a statement that it had investigated the matter ‘thoroughly’ and found that no marriage took place and that there is no imam in the Tafelsig area by the name of Safwaan.

“The findings also showed that one of the two gentlemen is not a Muslim, and no imam or religious leader of the Islamic faith was consulted or involved in the matter. “It is indeed heart-warming to mention that after deliberations and dialogue, the non-Muslim gentleman involved in this matter has indicated his intention to embrace Islam.” The Cape Town Ulama Board also issued a statement, saying that it has been swamped with requests to investigate the alleged union, and made contact with the young men’s parents.

The Imamat Council of Mitchells Plain statement. “Throughout South Africa the Muslim Community has been angered by the alleged incident. “According to the parents’ discussion with the Cape Town Ulama Board, there was no nikaah that took place, thus no imam; the post was a hoax/prank on social media to the parents. “The viral post related to their post was created by a person who claims that his account was hacked.”