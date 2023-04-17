Cape Muslims gear up for the end to Ramadaan

Cape Town - “One thing I know for sure is based on my experiences during Ramadaan, Hong-Kongers will definitely be doing it (Eid-ul-Fitr) the way it’s supposed to be done.” With the Islamic month of fasting (Ramadaan) for this year moving into its final days, Muslims across the globe are excited to reach the end with a new spirit.

Mass iftaars have been a signature of the month in Cape Town this year, with gatherings taking place all over the city, in communities and at mosques, for different causes. Eid-ul-Fitr (the celebration at the end of Ramadaan and the first day of a new Islamic month) is expected to take place this weekend, depending on the moon sighting. Fatima Saib, 30, recipe developer and editor for Woolworths Taste magazine, will be hosting a mass iftaar at Makers’ Landing on April 20.

She said she and friends Tasnim Jadwat, Sabiya Parkar and Shahnaaz Paruk got together to plan what could be the last iftaar of the month. “This literally happened last week. We put together this entire event in the space of five hours. It is in anticipation of Eid but also we figured it was the last chance to have an iftaar and the timing just worked out so perfectly,” Saib said. She said the invitation is open: “Why not invite everyone, why keep it to only Muslims, or only friends or family? We want everyone to come, why keep it to only friends and family? There is no reason why we can’t share food with every single person. It’s also nice to share a meal with friends and family whether they are more Muslim or not.”

Shanawaaz Khalek, 27, who spent his first Ramadaan in a different country this year, said experiencing the month of fasting has been an unexpected surprise. “Before moving to Hong Kong in September last year, my biggest fear was practising my religion openly without any Islamophobia. However, it’s been easier than I could ever imagine,” he said. Islamic Centre in Hong Kong. Pic: Supplied Khalek said he will be coming back home for Eid.