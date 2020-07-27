Cape nursing students set to aid in Covid-19 pandemic fight

Cape Town - About 200 final-year nursing students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) are to be part of thousands of front line healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19 in the province.

The School of Nursing (Son) final years will be placed at clinics across Cape Town today as part of the clinical component of their training. A two-day "nursing return to clinical placement" orientation programme was held on Thursday and Friday.

Students were given crucial information pertaining to the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Personal Protection Behaviour (PPB).

Via video call, the director of the School of Nursing, Professor Jennifer Anne Chipps, said: “This Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the significance of nurses on the front line. It has shown that nurses are the backbone of the public and private health sector and highlighted the important roles they are playing, so go out there with dedication to our patients, respecting all precautions, and be confident.”

Students were given PPE which they will use when conducting their clinical training. The Son said it would provide the necessary support and monitor the students throughout their placements.