Cape nursing students set to aid in Covid-19 pandemic fight
Cape Town - About 200 final-year nursing students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) are to be part of thousands of front line healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19 in the province.
The School of Nursing (Son) final years will be placed at clinics across Cape Town today as part of the clinical component of their training. A two-day "nursing return to clinical placement" orientation programme was held on Thursday and Friday.
Students were given crucial information pertaining to the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Personal Protection Behaviour (PPB).
Via video call, the director of the School of Nursing, Professor Jennifer Anne Chipps, said: “This Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the significance of nurses on the front line. It has shown that nurses are the backbone of the public and private health sector and highlighted the important roles they are playing, so go out there with dedication to our patients, respecting all precautions, and be confident.”
Students were given PPE which they will use when conducting their clinical training. The Son said it would provide the necessary support and monitor the students throughout their placements.
Another 257 third-year students are expected to commence their clinical training on August 3.
Son fourth-year portfolio manager Jeffrey Hoffman said the clinical placements comprises 50% of the university’s B Nursing programme which entails students being actively engaged in providing nursing care under supervision at accredited facilities.
“The hours that students work in the clinical facilities are prescribed by South African Nursing Council (SANC) and have to be completed in full prior to registration at the end of their training. Afterwards, each student will be registered as a nurse practitioner by the SANC.”
Hoffman said students were motivated to complete their final year. “There are obviously concerns, fears and anxieties as students prepare themselves to re-enter a clinical environment which has changed considerably since they were last exposed to any of the facilities. Even during non-pandemic times students are confronted with realities such as inadequate resources, plus ongoing concern for their loved ones at home due to the various illnesses they deal with.”
Cape Argus