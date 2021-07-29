Cape officer helps woman deliver her baby in Green Point toilets
Cape Town - A law enforcement officer was called to assist a woman having labour pains in the toilets in Green Point close to the Prestwich Memorial on Thursday afternoon, and help her give birth.
The officer was alerted by a member of the public to the woman in labour at about 3.30pm. The officer responded and took control of the situation.
Wayne Dyason, the City's Law Enforcement inspector, said: “She calmed (down) the lady about to give birth and assured her everything would be fine. She realised there would be no time to get her to hospital and encouraged her to regulate her breathing.”
Dyason said the officer then put the soon-to-be mother in the best position to facilitate the birth and told her to push.
“The baby started crowning and a few moments later was born. The baby was wrapped in a blanket and the ambulance was contacted.
“On their arrival they announced the baby was fit and healthy and removed the umbilical cord,” Dyason said.
He added that the 36-year-old mother was also fine and “obviously elated” that her baby had made it safely into the world.