Cape parents share their concerns about the reopening of schools on June 1

Cape Town - Parents and teachers have expressed concern about the phased reopening of schools. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held a media briefing on Tuesday, where she announced that grades 7 and 12 would return to class on June 1. “There was always certainty that schools would have to reopen. Cabinet did agree that as much as it was important to open schools, the key principles that had to guide our work were to be informed (by) the safety of learners, teacher and workers at schools, and... ensuring that as we plan to reopen schools, the reopening does not contribute in any way to the spread of the virus,” said Motshekga. However, many parents have said that they will not be sending their children back to school, with some saying they were seeking alternative teaching methods for their children, and others that their children would repeat the year. Faldelah Solomons of Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, the mother of three children aged 7, 9 and 13, said: “For the last two months all we have been seeing and hearing about, and living with, is Covid-19. Raising our consciousness of sanitation and protecting ourselves, every minute of the day; but mostly we have been doing so to secure our safety and not bring this virus home to our children.

"Now, they are the ones who have to be endangered. This brings about a lot of mixed feelings for me as a parent.”

Hilton Meyer, from Grassy Park, said: “As a parent, it's life before curriculum. I believe the department will have to take responsibility for the lives of many. I will definitely not be sending my 15-year-old into a war zone with an unseen enemy. It's utter madness within the new peak (of coronavirus infections).”

“As an educator, I’m so fearful because I’m caring for my 79-year-old parents. My mom is blind and my dad is a diabetic.”

Zakarieya Adams of Portlands, Mitchells Plain, the father of two daughters in Grade 4, said the education department was taking a "massive risk" by reopening schools amid the pandemic.

“Before lockdown was announced it was said gatherings of more than 100 people (would not be) permitted. Now, during lockdown, they are reopening schools, which is a lot more than 100 people together. Yes, they are all in separate classes, but what about when the pupils are dismissed - are they dismissing a grade every half hour? This was not mentioned.”

Aadielah Abrahams of Westgate, Mitchells Plain, also a teacher and the mother of five children, said: "The reopening of schools is absurd at this point as the cases rise. I will be going to school on May 18.... Personally, I feel sending my own kids to crèche and school is putting them at risk. They can rather repeat the year. Besides, there are so many resources to teach your children at home."

Teaching organisations have also lambasted Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for the decision to reopen schools on June 1, saying it is too soon to send children back to school.

Progressive Principals’ Association (PPA) spokesperson Faiek Abrahams said they were concerned about their principals and staff returning to school due to the continued number of covid-19 infections in the Western Cape.

“We are not close to levelling the curve and the risk of spreading is still very real. Second, some of our schools didn’t receive their personal protection equipment (PPE) from WCED (Western Cape Eduction Department), but we hope that it will reach them by tomorrow morning.”

Abrahams said it was an all-new experience for everyone and therefore there was a lot of anxiety among the teachers.

Several unions had misgivings over Motshekga’s perceived rush to reopen schools before assessing the practicalities or risk.

Five teacher unions, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa), National Teachers Union (Natu), Professional Educators Union (PEU) and the SA Onderwysunie (SAOU) conducted their own survey and found seven provinces were not ready to resume classes.

[email protected]; [email protected]