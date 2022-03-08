Cape parents urged to prep enrolment documents ahead of 2023 school admission process

Cape Town - All parents and caregivers need to start preparing the necessary documents needed before the 2023 school admission process begins, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) encouraged. The WCED said that parents and caregivers - particularly those who have learners entering Grade 1 and 8 next year - are urged to start preparing the necessary documentation required so that they are ready to apply.

The application process will be open from 14 March 2022 to midnight of 15 April 2022. The WCED said that to prepare themselves, parents and caregivers can now start collecting the necessary documents to support their application. The following documents will be required:

The last official school report card

ID, Birth certificate, passport of the learner; or

A study permit (foreign learners); OR

Proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools Only]

Proof of Residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence). WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “Every year, thousands of parents fail to enrol their children during the enrolment period. The WCED received over 70 000 late applications for the 2022 school year. “Failure to apply on time will affect our planning and could also affect their application to their schools of choice. “We need to work together to ensure that as many learners are enrolled before 15 April 2022,” Hammond said.

“Getting the necessary documentation in place in advance will make the whole process a lot easier. It takes roughly 15 minutes to apply and load the documents.” Hammond also reminded parents and caregivers that the WCED admissions website is a free service that is zero-rated. Cape Argus