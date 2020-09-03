Cape Peninsula sees an 80% increase in baboon population

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Baboon Programme has, since 2006, recorded an increase of 80% in the Cape Peninsula’s baboon population. This excludes the troops inside Cape Point National Park. The City said this growth in troops affirms the success of its baboon programme, which is being replicated by countries around the world. “The number of baboons has increased from 248 in 2006 to 445 today. This is an increase of 197 baboons within 14 years and is equivalent to six new troops, with an average of 30 baboons, living alongside our suburbs. “The increase in the baboon population affirms the City’s approach in allocating resources to prevent baboons from entering urban areas as far as possible,” the City said.

The City of Cape Town’s Baboon Programme has, since 2006, recorded an increase of 80% in the Cape Peninsula’s baboon population. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

At Cape Point baboons have been involved in petty crimes, such as stealing food from visitors, as well as more serious matters. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

The City’s baboon programme is internationally recognised and countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia and Saudi Arabia are replicating the programme’s methodology.

Input regarding challenges are sought and received from conservation, animal welfare and wildlife professionals at CapeNature, SANParks, Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the University of Cape Town’s Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa.

This collective is known as the Baboon Technical Team. The Baboon Technical Team advises the City on decisions impacting the troops that live next to the suburbs.

The City has regular meetings with the service provider, and follows the guidelines for baboon management which have been developed over the past decade in accordance with international best practice.

The City also meets twice a year with members of the public through the Council-appointed representatives of baboon suburbs, known as CARBS, to keep stakeholders informed and to address any concerns.

Baboons appear to enjoy chips as much as people do. At Cape Point baboons have been seen stealing food left in visitors’ vehicles. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “The chacma baboon, or Papio ursinus, is integral to the Peninsula’s rich biodiversity and also plays a significant ecological role in the Cape Floristic Region. I want to assure every resident, animal activist and visitor that the City is committed to maintaining a sustainable baboon population in the Cape Peninsula.

“To do so, we have to minimise conflict between people and baboons, and try to keep them out of the urban environment, which is dangerous to their general well-being,” said Nieuwoudt.

The City explained that the Baboon Technical Team strives to:

Keep baboons out of urban areas to reduce conflict between humans and baboons,

Stop all activities that previously brought people into close contact with baboons,

Support the policing of all national, provincial and local laws relating to the protection of wild animals.

Consult regularly with independent local and international baboon experts who have conducted research to inform guidelines.

Baboons spotted between Simon's Town and Cape Point.



Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency pic.twitter.com/RnKqAPdLDT — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) September 2, 2020

International and local researchers recommend the following:

Baboons should be kept out of urban areas.

Baboon field rangers must be trained in field techniques, public education and in law enforcement.

Field rangers should be equipped with aversion tools to discourage baboons from foraging in suburbs and recreational areas.

Electrified fence barriers should be used, where possible, to allow baboons to live peacefully next to suburbs.

Cape Argus