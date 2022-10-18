Cape petrol pump attendant and poet, Ernest Mnyaka, gets published

Cape Town - When not filling tanks at a petrol pump station in Malmesbury, Ernest Mnyaka pens poetry. He recently published his debut collection, in Xhosa and English, called Waphela Umda kaLoval, which translates to “The end of the road for a thug”. The poetry describes his time in jail and how he has managed to turn his life around over the years.

Mnyaka, who has been employed at Engen Malmesbury for the past seven years after a tough stint in jail, has finally published his work, which he has been writing for more than 10 years. Mnyaka was sentenced to 10 years for violent crime against a woman in 2009, and served sentences in Kirkwood and in Wellington. He was in jail for five years and under parole for five years. He has been free for three years.

Mnyaka said the poem closest to his heart was Ikamva Lam, which translates to My future. The author appears to be sitting in prison and writes about his bleak future and commits to never hold a knife and do crime again. Engen Malmesbury owner Gey Kriek said he and his team were proud of Mnyaka. He said the book would be officially launched at Ningulethu Sports Centre at the end of October. Copies would be available to buy there or at Engen Malmesbury for R150.

“Ernest is a gentle person with a positive outlook on life. He recently approached us and shared his story and ambition to publish his poetry book. “His story is inspiring and powerful, so it was an easy decision to support this initiative. The book will be available at Engen Malmesbury after the book launch on 29 October,” Kriek said. After attending programmes in prison where the inmates heard talks about second chances, Mnyaka went back to school to finish matric, after which he studied Hospitality and received an Umalusi certificate.

