Cape police have their hands full nabbing suspects over Easter weekend

Cape Town - Police are still probing the deaths of two Ottery residents killed in a hail of bullets over the Easter weekend. The victims, a woman aged 26 and a man aged 32, were shot and killed in Radnor Court, Hector Road.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Grassy Park police are investigating a double murder and an attempted murder case following the incident. Detectives will be looking into whether this incident is related to a gang revenge attack following yet another shooting at a shopping centre in Ottery, Grassy Park.” Read more: Mom of 4-year-old murdered girl dies in hail of gang bullets In a separate incident, police attached to the Provincial Extortion Task Team (K9) recovered a hijacked/ stolen car in Mfuleni.

Officers spotted a suspicious grey Renault Megane in Luyolo Street. They discovered that the car had been reported as hijacked in Mfuleni. Three occupants aged between 25 and 31 were arrested and are due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once charged. In Kalksteenfontein, in Operation Lockdown ll, officers apprehended two suspects for the possession of drugs, firearms and ammunition. “Police found tik weighing 18.40 grams, mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R56 020, and a 9mm firearm,” said Van Wyk.

In Kraaifontein, police arrested a 27-year-old who allegedly murdered someone in Kraaifontein last week. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “With serious and violent crime high on our priority list, police took to the streets last night in search of a wanted suspect. The suspect was traced and arrested, and he will face the murder charge against him tomorrow in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court.” Traut said while in Kraaifontein, police visited notorious addresses in the area and in Scottsdene.

“This led to the arrest of three more suspects, two men and one woman for possession of prohibited firearms, a variety of ammunition and drugs. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court,” Traut said. Meanwhile, Operation Vutha Hawe’s tracing operations saw police officers arrest 474 wanted suspects for different crimes, including murder, sexual offences, and domestic violence. [email protected]