Cape police officer arrested for the rape of his brother’s girlfriend

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed the arrest of a police officer in the Western Cape on charges of rape on Monday. IPID is responsible for investigating complaints against the South African Police Service (SAPS) and metro police services. In a statement released on Tuesday, IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the police officer was arrested in Delft, Cape Town, for the rape of his brother’s girlfriend on Sunday. According to Cola, it is alleged the victim was visiting her boyfriend's home when they were having a party upstairs in the double-storey house. The victim later went to sleep in her boyfriend’s room downstairs.

Cola said the boyfriend’s friend allegedly followed her to the room where she was sleeping. She claimed that when she woke up, her boyfriend’s brother, the police officer, was on top of her, raping her. The traumatised woman said she pushed him off her and the police officer left the bedroom.

During this time, the boyfriend’s friend was in the room and is alleged to have grabbed the victim as she reached for the phone to report the incident. The friend then also raped her.

The victim stated that she hopelessly cried and screamed during her ordeal, but no one heard her.

Cola said the incident was reported at the Delft police station and the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The IPID arrested the police officer and SAPS arrested the second suspect. The matter will be heard at the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

African News Agency