Police seized close to 2,000 mandrax tablets with a street value of around R100,000 after stopping a vehicle in Epping. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service.

CAPE TOWN - Police seized close to 2,000 mandrax tablets with a street value of around R100 000 after stopping a vehicle in Epping, outside Cape Town. Police spokeswoman, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers from the Elsies Rivers police station received a tip-off about a car transporting drugs on Thursday.

"The members spotted the vehicle in Epping Avenue and stopped it. Upon searching the vehicle, a total of 1,851 mandrax tablets worth an estimated R100 000 were seized."

The 56-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested and is due to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates' court once he has been charged.

In separate incidents on Thursday, eight suspects were arrested and three unlicensed firearms seized.

In the quest to prevent robbery incidences along Station Road in Observatory, Crime Prevention Unit members attached to Woodstock police deployed in the area, stopped and searched a vehicle last night.

Hidden in the vehicle they found two firearms and rounds of ammunition. The two firearms seized are unlicensed. Seven suspects between the ages of 17 and 38 were arrested, some of whom had visible number gangs tattoos inscribed on their bodies.

They are believed to be from Athlone. All suspects have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile still within the Cape Town Cluster, on Thursday, Langa police followed up information and arrested a 27-year-old foreign national who runs a shop in the Joe Slovo informal settlement for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition were hidden in a shack where the shop owner resides. Preliminary findings indicate that the 9mm Z88 firearm was reported stolen in Brixton, Gauteng in 2009.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court today.