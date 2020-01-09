Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said: “The ball is now in their court and whatever they decide, they will have support from civil society, the UNHCR and the City of Cape Town.”
The refugees have a few days to decide what they will do. In the meantime, officers from the Department of Home Affairs are to embark on an exercise to enumerate and document those of the group who require paperwork to assist them to claim asylum or refugee status, while verifying the bona fides of those with correct documentation.
Nissen said: “The process of verification will take a few days. However, it is no longer tenable for the refugees to stay in the church. There is the hygiene issue and also, next week schools reopen and this situation cannot continue.”
At the church, the refugees, who had split into two groups - one loyal to their now jailed spokesperson Jean-Pierre Balous and the other to his former deputy, Papy Sukami, who is also in police custody - appear to have reunited under the leadership of Aline Bukuru, founder of Women and Children Concern, who has until recently been leading another group of refugees in Pretoria.