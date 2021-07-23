Cape residents make the best of SA’s coldest day of the year, frolic in snow

WESTERN Cape residents made the best of the record-setting cold temperatures that have swept through the country. A warning by the South African Weather Service (Saws) informed residents around the country to expect “bitterly cold” temperatures from Thursday into Friday.

“It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow Friday morning (23 July 2021). Small-stock farmers please be advised,” Saws said a statement on Thursday. “The cold temperatures will be due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country. A second, more intense cold front supported by an upper-air trough will affect the Cape provinces on Wednesday through to Thursday,” it added. ⚠️It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow Friday morning (23 July 2021). Small stock farmers please be advised. #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/fQu2CxQqcp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 22, 2021 On Friday afternoon, Saws said a total of 19 records were smashed over the last 24 hours, with many of the records set having to do with minimum temperatures.

📢A total of 19 new records smashed over the last 24 hours. Many of these records are minimum temperatures. pic.twitter.com/H4E99Drt2o — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 23, 2021 In the Western Cape region, residents queued up at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve, about two hours west of Cape Town, to catch a glimpse of the snowcapped mountain peaks, according to African News Agency (ANA) photographer Ayanda Ndamane. Western Cape residents enjoying snow in the Matroosberg Nature Reserve. The reserve is situated on the farm Erfdeel. During the winter months Matroosberg is often covered with snow. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve is situated on the farm Erfdeel. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Western Cape residents made their way to the Matroosberg Nature Reserve to catch a glimpse of the snowcapped mountains. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Liam Dormain, 3 years old, from Durbanville enjoys the snow in the Matroosberg Nature Reserve. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Gohar Hussain and Muhammad Shehzad enjoyi the snow. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Lucy Theron and Aminia Theron having a snowball fight. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Western Cape residents enjoying snow in the Matroosberg Nature Reserve. During the winter months Matroosberg is often covered with snow. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Aminia Theron is hit by a snowball. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Liam Dormain, 3 years old, from Durbanville enjoy snow in the Matroosberg Nature Reserve. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) In the Underberg area in western KZN, temperatures dropped below zero turning it into a winter wonderland for residents and tourists, according to bookings manager at Silver-Streams Self Accommodation and Caravan Park, Madie Botha. Botha said in an interview with the African News Agency (ANA) on Friday that when she woke up on Friday morning, icicles had formed around parts of the facility, which is nestled in the foothills of the Drakensberg mountain range. This occurred throughout the week, Botha explained.