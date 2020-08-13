Cape residents need to change their behaviour to prevent a second Covid-19 wave
Cape Town - “We need to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 by changing our behaviour.”
This according to Premier Alan Winde who said this during Western Cape Government’s the weekly digital press conference.
He explained that as seen around the world, Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon, and until there is a vaccine, there is a potential for new waves of Covid-19 infections.
“Our health department is planning for this new normal, to ensure that we will be able to provide healthcare to every person who needs it when they need it. The Brackengate Hospital of Hope is central to this.
“We are also continuing with our hotspot containment strategy, centred on effecting the behaviour change needed to prevent new waves,” Winde said.
“For this to be successful, we need the help of every person and business. We have to continue to follow the golden rules at all times, otherwise Covid-19 infections will start to increase again.”
The premier again stressed the safety protocols that Western Cape residents have been asked to adhere to:
- Wear a clean cloth mask whenever in public
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the corner of your arm
- Keep a distance from others, of at least 1.5 metres
- Washing hands regularly with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer
- Properly clean surfaces around you
- Stay home if you are sick and call our hotline on 021 928 4102 for more advice. (If you are diabetic, and you start getting sick, you must get tested right away. If you are battling to breath you must seek urgent healthcare.)
