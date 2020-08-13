Cape residents need to change their behaviour to prevent a second Covid-19 wave

Cape Town - “We need to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 by changing our behaviour.”

This according to Premier Alan Winde who said this during Western Cape Government’s the weekly digital press conference.

He explained that as seen around the world, Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon, and until there is a vaccine, there is a potential for new waves of Covid-19 infections.

“Our health department is planning for this new normal, to ensure that we will be able to provide healthcare to every person who needs it when they need it. The Brackengate Hospital of Hope is central to this.

“We are also continuing with our hotspot containment strategy, centred on effecting the behaviour change needed to prevent new waves,” Winde said.